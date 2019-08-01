Home
ASHTON, Lyn Peacefully at Tamworth Hospital 29th July, 2019 Much loved wife of Simon. Dearly loved mother of Jessica and Ben. Aged 70 Years The family and friends of LYN are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Gunnedah Road, Tamworth commencing at 10.00am, Saturday 3rd August, 2019. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Aug. 1, 2019
