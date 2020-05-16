|
GARDNER, Lois Died peacefully Thursday, the 14th of May, 2020 Aged 94 years Dearly loved wife of Charles "Ian" (dec). Loving mother of Nyrell and Clyde. Will be sadly missed by her family and her extended family and friends. Due to the current Government Regulations a private family service will celebrate the life of Lois at Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, Tamworth. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on May 16, 2020