Home
Services
Burke & Hamilton Funerals
45 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6765 3999
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois GARDNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois GARDNER

Add a Memory
Lois GARDNER Notice
GARDNER, Lois Died peacefully Thursday, the 14th of May, 2020 Aged 94 years Dearly loved wife of Charles "Ian" (dec). Loving mother of Nyrell and Clyde. Will be sadly missed by her family and her extended family and friends. Due to the current Government Regulations a private family service will celebrate the life of Lois at Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, Tamworth. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999



logo
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on May 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -