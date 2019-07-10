Home
ROCK, Lloyd Malcolm "Rocky" Suddenly at Newcastle Private Hospital 5th July, 2019 after a short illness Much loved husband of Margaret. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Kerrie & Tim and Daryl & Angela. Loved Pop of Sam, Ethan & Jocelyn. Adored brother and brother-in-law of Janette & Neville and loved uncle of their families. Aged 84 Years The family and friends of LLOYD are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service, to be held in its entirety in the Pavillion Function and Conference Centre, 75 Nundle Road, Nemingha commencing at 2.30pm tomorrow, Thursday 11th July, 2019. To Be Followed By Private Cremation By request no flowers. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to The Cancer Council. A Donations Box will be available at the Service Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on July 10, 2019
