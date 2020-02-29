|
BATTLE, Lindsay Thomas Suddenly at Home 21st February, 2020 Formerly of Kempsey Much loved husband of Carole. Dearly loved father of Reece (dec'd) & Emily. Loved son, brother, brother-in-law and uncle of his family. Aged 58 Years The family and friends of LINDSAY are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in its entirety at Connor's Function Centre, Cnr. New England Highway & Burgmanns Lane, Tamworth commencing at 10.30am, Wednesday 11th March, 2020. The service will be followed by private cremation Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Feb. 29, 2020