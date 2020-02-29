Home
Services
Shaun Hamilton Funerals (Tamworth)
125 Marius Street
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6746 2222
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
10:30 AM
Connor's Function Centre
Cnr. New England Highway & Burgmanns Lane
Tamworth
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lindsay BATTLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lindsay Thomas BATTLE

Add a Memory
Lindsay Thomas BATTLE Notice
BATTLE, Lindsay Thomas Suddenly at Home 21st February, 2020 Formerly of Kempsey Much loved husband of Carole. Dearly loved father of Reece (dec'd) & Emily. Loved son, brother, brother-in-law and uncle of his family. Aged 58 Years The family and friends of LINDSAY are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in its entirety at Connor's Function Centre, Cnr. New England Highway & Burgmanns Lane, Tamworth commencing at 10.30am, Wednesday 11th March, 2020. The service will be followed by private cremation Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lindsay's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -