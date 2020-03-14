Home
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
1:30 PM
Holy Trinity Anglican Church Stafford Street
Manilla
Interment
Following Services
Manilla Cemetery
SPILLETT, Linda Passed away peacefully on Monday 9th March, 2020 at Manilla Hospital Aged 76 years Dearly loved wife of Mike (dec). Much loved mother of Wayne, Mark (dec) and Donna. Cherished nanna and great-grandmother of their families. The relatives and friends of the Late Linda Spillett are respectfully invited to attend her funeral. The cortege will leave Holy Trinity Anglican Church Stafford Street, Manilla after a service commencing at 1.30pm on Thursday 19th March, 2020. Thence for interment in the Manilla Cemetery. "Farewell to our Dancing Queen" LIGHTFOOT & CO. FUNERALS FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12040-01 Funeral Directors of Gunnedah and the North West Phone 02 6742 0154 www.lightfootfunerals.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Mar. 14, 2020
