More Obituaries for Lila HOWARTH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lila Mary HOWARTH

Lila Mary HOWARTH Notice
HOWARTH, Lila Mary Passed away peacefully at Tamworth Hospital 11th June, 2020 Aged 87 Years Late of Kootingal Dearly loved wife of Len (dec'd). Much loved mother of Lynton, Stephen, Ann, Belinda, Chris, Pat, Rhonda & Jason. Loved mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother of their families. Due to the current Government Regulations a private service will be held. A private interment will take place in Orange at a later date Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on June 13, 2020
