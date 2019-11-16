Home
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Alston Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens
1040 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth
TAYLOR, Leslie William Died peacefully Monday, 11th of November, 2019 Aged 86 years Dearly loved husband of Adeline (dec). Loving father of Dianne, Timothy, Jeffery, Marion, Andrew (dec). ~ Will be sadly missed by the whole family ~ Relatives and friends of the late Leslie Taylor are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. The service is appointed to commence at 11.00am Monday the 18th of November 2019, in the Alston Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Thence for internment in the adjoining gardens. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road,Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Nov. 16, 2019
