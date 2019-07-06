|
|
Leslie William Brown "Les" Passed away peacefully On 30th June 2019 Aged 87 years Dearly loved husband of Bev (dec). Loving father and father-in-law of Sharon and Rob, Michael and Marcelle. Adored Grandfather of Angela and Adam. Brother to Hilda, Bub, Jenny and Carol (dec). The relatives and friends of the late Leslie William Brown are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. The service is appointed to commence at 10.00am Tuesday 9th July 2019 in the Alston Memorial Chapel of the Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Crematorium, 1040 Gunnedah Road Tamworth. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 186 George Street, Quirindi 2343 Phone 02 6746 3116 www.burke&hamilton.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on July 6, 2019