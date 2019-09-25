Home
Leslie Vincent "Les" HOWARD

Leslie Vincent "Les" HOWARD Notice
Leslie Vincent "Les" Howard Died peacefully on 23rd of September, 2019 Aged 86 years Loved husband of Pam (dec). Loving father of Guy, Adrian & Luke. Cherished grandfather of Joe, Tess, Jack, Sam & Ruby. Loved brother of Marie (dec), Bernie (dec), Clare, Ken (dec), Veronica, Frances, Phonsie & Rita. Relatives and friends of the late Leslie Vincent Howard are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. The cortege will leave St Brigid's Catholic Church, Thomas St, Quirindi after a Funeral Mass commencing at 11.30am Friday 27th September 2019, thence for Burial in the Willow Tree Catholic Cemetery, Merriwa Road Willow Tree. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au



logo
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Sept. 25, 2019
