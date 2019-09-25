|
Leslie Vincent "Les" Howard Died peacefully on 23rd of September, 2019 Aged 86 years Loved husband of Pam (dec). Loving father of Guy, Adrian & Luke. Cherished grandfather of Joe, Tess, Jack, Sam & Ruby. Loved brother of Marie (dec), Bernie (dec), Clare, Ken (dec), Veronica, Frances, Phonsie & Rita. Relatives and friends of the late Leslie Vincent Howard are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. The cortege will leave St Brigid's Catholic Church, Thomas St, Quirindi after a Funeral Mass commencing at 11.30am Friday 27th September 2019, thence for Burial in the Willow Tree Catholic Cemetery, Merriwa Road Willow Tree. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Sept. 25, 2019