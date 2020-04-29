|
|
SIPPLE, Leslie "Snowy" Died peacefully Sunday, the 26th of April, 2020 at Nazareth Care Tamworth. Aged 93 years. Dearly loved husband of Elsie. Loving Father of Allan & Cheryl, Rosemary & Brian, Dennis & Cathy, David (Dec) and Geoffrey. Cherished Poppy Snow to his Grand, Great and Great Great Grand children. Snowy will be privately interred by close family in accordance with current Government regulations. "Snowy will be sadly missed" Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Apr. 29, 2020