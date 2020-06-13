|
|
SIMMONS, Leslie - Les - Died peacefully Saturday 6th June, 2020 Aged 88 years Dearly loved Husband of Gwen. Loving father to Corinne, Stephen & Leanne. Beloved Grandfather & Great Grandfather. Longingly missed by his fur-babies. ~Cherished Forevermore~ Due to current government restrictions a private funeral service will be held to celebrate the life of Les at the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on June 13, 2020