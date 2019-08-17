Home
Services
Shaun Hamilton Funerals (Tamworth)
125 Marius Street
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6746 2222
Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie COUTMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie Roy "Leroy" COUTMAN

Add a Memory
Leslie Roy "Leroy" COUTMAN Notice
COUTMAN, Leslie Roy "Leroy" Peacefully at his home in Tamworth 14th August, 2019 Much loved husband of Marcia (Sue). Dearly loved father of Kylie, Shane, Rodney and Leigh. Loved father-in-law of Dave, Barbara, Brooke and Ron. Dearly loved Pop of 12 and Poppy of 5. Aged 76 Years Proprietor of The Globe Butchery for over 40 years The family and friends of LESLIE are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Tamworth Jockey Club, Britten Road Tamworth commencing at 2.30pm, Wednesday 21st August, 2019. Following the service, the cortege will proceed to the Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. The family would like to thank Dr. Casey Sullivan for all her care and attention. By request, no flowers. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Diabetes Australia. A Donations Box will be available at the service. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leslie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.