COUTMAN, Leslie Roy "Leroy" Peacefully at his home in Tamworth 14th August, 2019 Much loved husband of Marcia (Sue). Dearly loved father of Kylie, Shane, Rodney and Leigh. Loved father-in-law of Dave, Barbara, Brooke and Ron. Dearly loved Pop of 12 and Poppy of 5. Aged 76 Years Proprietor of The Globe Butchery for over 40 years The family and friends of LESLIE are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Tamworth Jockey Club, Britten Road Tamworth commencing at 2.30pm, Wednesday 21st August, 2019. Following the service, the cortege will proceed to the Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. The family would like to thank Dr. Casey Sullivan for all her care and attention. By request, no flowers. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Diabetes Australia. A Donations Box will be available at the service. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Aug. 17, 2019