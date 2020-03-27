|
SHIPP Leslie Keith (Les) Passed away peacefully on Monday 23rd March 2020 Surrounded by his Loving Family. Late of Cameron Street, Wauchope, formerly of Tamworth. Dearly beloved Husband of Alice. Loving Father and father in law of Nigel and Jenny, Cynthia and Rodney, Roy and Marisha, Jodie (deceased), Rebecca and Tony. Adored Poppy and Great Poppy to their Families. Aged 84 Years A Private Funeral Service with His close Family was held on Thursday 26th March 2020.
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Mar. 27, 2020