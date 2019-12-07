|
DUNN, Leslie James (Les) 4th December 2019 At Elizabeth Cross Wing, Walcha Hospital & formerly of "Twin Ponds" North Street, Walcha. Dearly loved husband of Marj (dec'd). Loving father & father-In-law of Russell & Carmel, Leslie (dec'd), Cheryl Williams & Jimmy, Stephen and loved grandfather & great-grandfather of their families. Aged 93 years Funeral Service to be held at St Andrews Anglican Church Walcha on Tuesday, 10th December 2019 commencing at 11:00am, followed by interment at the Walcha Beam Cemetery. Phone 6772 2288
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Dec. 7, 2019