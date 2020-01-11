Home
Services
Shaun Hamilton Funerals (Tamworth)
125 Marius Street
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6746 2222
Graveside service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Werris Creek Lawn Cemetery
Memorial Drive
Werris Creek
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie WEEKS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie Edwin "Les" WEEKS

Add a Memory
Leslie Edwin "Les" WEEKS Notice
WEEKS, Leslie Edwin "Les" Suddenly at his home in Oxley Vale Formerly of Werris Creek Much loved and loving husband of Helen (dec'd). Adored father of Tanya & Kane and their families. "Rest in Peace Poppy Les" Aged 73 Years The family and friends of LES are warmly invited to attend his Graveside Funeral Service to be held in the Werris Creek Lawn Cemetery, Memorial Drive Werris Creek commencing at 10.00am, Monday 13th January, 2020. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leslie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -