WEEKS, Leslie Edwin "Les" Suddenly at his home in Oxley Vale Formerly of Werris Creek Much loved and loving husband of Helen (dec'd). Adored father of Tanya & Kane and their families. "Rest in Peace Poppy Les" Aged 73 Years The family and friends of LES are warmly invited to attend his Graveside Funeral Service to be held in the Werris Creek Lawn Cemetery, Memorial Drive Werris Creek commencing at 10.00am, Monday 13th January, 2020. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Jan. 11, 2020