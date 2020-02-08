Home
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
St John's Anglican Church
Carthage Street
Tamworth
View Map
Lenore Jane PETERSON

Lenore Jane PETERSON Notice
PETERSON, Lenore Jane Thursday 6th of February, 2020 at Nioka Aged 92 years Dearly loved wife of Noel (dec). Loving mother of John, Pauline, Susan and Noel. Adored mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother of their families. Relatives and friends of the late Lenore Peterson are respectfully invited to attend her funeral. The cortege will leave St John's Anglican Church, Carthage Street, Tamworth after a Funeral commencing at 10:00am on Thursday 13th February, 2020. Thence for interment in the Tamworth Regional Council Lawn Cemetery, Showground Road, Tamworth. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-03 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Feb. 8, 2020
