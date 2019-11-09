Home
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Alston Memorial Chapel
Lena Isabel (Issy) NASH

Lena Isabel (Issy) NASH Notice
NASH, Lena Isabel (Issy) Passed away suddenly at Tamworth Hospital on Sunday, 3rd November, 2019 Aged 93 years Beloved wife of George (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Beryl & Bill (dec), Joan & Keith (dec), Carol & Roger, Diane & Lindsay (dec), Jon & Kylee and Mark & Sonia. Treasured grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother. Loved sister of Les, Norma, Margaret (dec), Lorna (dec), Kenneth (dec) and Gavin (dec), sister-in-law and aunty to the Waters, McCauley, Percival, Owens, Schrouder, Nash, Aves and Carter families. Relatives and friends of the late Lena Nash are respectfully invited to attend her Funeral Service, in the Alston Memorial Chapel, commencing at 10.30am Friday, 15th November, 2019, thence for burial in the adjoing cemetery, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Bevan Douglas Funerals Funeral Directors Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-3 1040 Gunnedah Rd, Tamworth - 6760 7471 www.bevandouglasfunerals.com.au



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Nov. 9, 2019
