Leicester FENNER

FENNER, Leicester Died peacefully Friday 25th October, 2019. Aged 75 years Dearly loved father of Wayne (dec). Dearly loved and missed by family and friends. Relatives and friends of the late Leicester Fenner are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. The cortege will leave St Stephen's Presbyterian Church, Matthews St, Tamworth after a Funeral Service appointed to commence at 10.00am Saturday 2nd November, 2019. Thence for interment in the Tamworth Regional Council Lawn Cemetery, Showground Road, Tamworth. By request, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made at the service to the Renal Unit at the Tamworth Base Hospital. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road,Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au



Published in The Northern Daily Leader from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019
