Home
Services
Bevan Douglas Funeral Directors
1040 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6760 7471
Resources
More Obituaries for Leana COOK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leana Ethel COOK

Add a Memory
Leana Ethel COOK Notice
COOK, Leana Ethel Passed away peacefully on Sunday, 28th July, 2019 Aged 87 years Relatives and friends of the late Leana Cook are respectfully invited to attend her Memorial Service, commencing at 2.00pm Monday, 19th, August, 2019, in the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Cemetery,1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Bevan Douglas Funerals Funeral Directors Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-3 1040 Gunnedah Rd, Tamworth - (02) 6760 7471 www.bevandouglasfunerals.com.au



logo


logo
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leana's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.