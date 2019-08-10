|
|
COOK, Leana Ethel Passed away peacefully on Sunday, 28th July, 2019 Aged 87 years Relatives and friends of the late Leana Cook are respectfully invited to attend her Memorial Service, commencing at 2.00pm Monday, 19th, August, 2019, in the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Cemetery,1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Bevan Douglas Funerals Funeral Directors Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-3 1040 Gunnedah Rd, Tamworth - (02) 6760 7471 www.bevandouglasfunerals.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Aug. 10, 2019