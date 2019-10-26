Home
Lance Donald SWAN

SWAN, Lance Donald Passed away unexpectedly at Canberra Hospital 13th October, 2019 Much loved life partner of Sally, he was the love of her life and she will miss him forever. Much loved Pa to Kristy-Lee and Poppy to Saxon. Dearly loved son of Don (dec'd) & June Swan of Tamworth, formerly of Inverell. Much loved brother of Fay, Dawn, Wendy, Diane, Raelea and Kevin and their partners. Much loved uncle to all their children. Aged 58 Years The family and friends of LANCE are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Crematorium, 1040 Gunnedah Road Tamworth commencing at 2.00pm, Monday 28th October, 2019. By request, no flowers. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to either the RSPCA or the Australian and New Zealand Society for Vascular Surgery (www.anzsvs.org.au) Donations boxes will be available at the Chapel. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Oct. 26, 2019
