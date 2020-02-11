Home
Services
Burke & Hamilton Funerals
45 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6765 3999
Resources
More Obituaries for Lachlan EBZERY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lachlan (Lachie) EBZERY

Add a Memory
Lachlan (Lachie) EBZERY Notice
EBZERY, Lachlan (Lachie) Died peacefully at home Friday, the 7th of February, 2020 Aged 17 years Dearly loved son of Michael & Kirsty. Adored brother of Lewis, Lola and Lara. Cherished grandson of Keith (dec) & Sharron, Irene & Des, Robert & Helen. " On his train ride to heaven" Relatives and friends of the late Lachlan Ebzery are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. The cortege will leave St Michael's Catholic Church, Court St, Manilla after a Funeral Service commencing at 2.00pm Friday 14th of February, 2020. Thence for burial in the Manilla Council Cemetery. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-03 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999



logo
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lachlan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -