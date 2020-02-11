|
|
EBZERY, Lachlan (Lachie) Died peacefully at home Friday, the 7th of February, 2020 Aged 17 years Dearly loved son of Michael & Kirsty. Adored brother of Lewis, Lola and Lara. Cherished grandson of Keith (dec) & Sharron, Irene & Des, Robert & Helen. " On his train ride to heaven" Relatives and friends of the late Lachlan Ebzery are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. The cortege will leave St Michael's Catholic Church, Court St, Manilla after a Funeral Service commencing at 2.00pm Friday 14th of February, 2020. Thence for burial in the Manilla Council Cemetery. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-03 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Feb. 11, 2020