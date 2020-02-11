Home
Kim Frances PARRIS

PARRIS, Kim Frances Passed away peacefully on Sunday 9th February 2020 Aged 51 years Dearly loved daughter of Eddie & Betty Much loved sister and sister-in-law to Sherry & Cisco, Ed & Jenny and Micheal & Paula and loving aunt of their families. The relatives and friends of the late Kim Parris are respectfully invited to attend her funeral. The Funeral Prayers Service is appointed to commence at 1.30pm on Thursday 13th February, 2020 at St Michael's Catholic Church, Court Street Manilla. Thence for interment in the Manilla Cemetery, Namoi River Road, Manilla. LIGHTFOOT & CO. FUNERALS FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12040-01 Funeral Directors of Gunnedah and the North West Phone 02 6742 0154 www.lightfootfunerals.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Feb. 11, 2020
