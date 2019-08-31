|
FERGUSON, Kevin Died peacefully on Wednesday 28th August 2019 Aged 85 years Dearly loved husband of Lucy (dec) & loved husband of Nance. Loving brother of Bernice, Renne, Melinda, Gloria, Josephine & Gladstone. Will be sadly missed by family & friends Relatives and friends of the late Kevin Ferguson are respectfully invited to attend a Requiem Mass to be held at 12.00pm on Wednesday 4th September 2019 at The Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, 72 Hillvue Road, Tamworth. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Aug. 31, 2019