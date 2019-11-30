Home
Shaun Hamilton Funerals (Tamworth)
125 Marius Street
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6746 2222
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Crematorium
1040 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth
Kevin Edward James "Stork" RYDER

Kevin Edward James "Stork" RYDER Notice
RYDER, Kevin Edward James "Stork" at Nioka, Tamworth Hospital 26th November, 2019 after a long illness Much loved son of Kathleen & Leonard (both dec'd). Dearly loved brother of Thelma (dec'd), Brenda, Marilyn, Jack & Len. Loved uncle of their families. Aged 67 Years The family and friends of KEVIN are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Crematorium, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth commencing at 10.30am, Wednesday 4th December, 2019. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Nov. 30, 2019
