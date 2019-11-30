|
|
RYDER, Kevin Edward James "Stork" at Nioka, Tamworth Hospital 26th November, 2019 after a long illness Much loved son of Kathleen & Leonard (both dec'd). Dearly loved brother of Thelma (dec'd), Brenda, Marilyn, Jack & Len. Loved uncle of their families. Aged 67 Years The family and friends of KEVIN are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Crematorium, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth commencing at 10.30am, Wednesday 4th December, 2019. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Nov. 30, 2019