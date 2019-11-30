|
|
CANNON, Kerry Anne (née Ford) Passed away peacefully at Nioka Thursday the 28th of November, 2019 Surrounded by loving family after a courageous battle Aged 71 years Dearly loved Wife of Robert. Amazing dearly loved Mother & Mother in law to Tania & Brett, Jason & Karan. Adored Nanny of Emily, Hannah, Josephine, Cameron & Lachlan. Special Sister & Sister in law to Toni & Ken, Sue (dec) & Mark. Adored Aunty & Friend to many. ~ Forever in our hearts ~ Relatives and friends of the late Kerry Cannon are respectfully invited to attend her Funeral Service at 2.00pm, Friday 6th December 2019 at St Nicholas' Catholic Church, Corner of Marius & White Streets Tamworth. Thence for Burial in the Tamworth City Council Lawn Cemetery, Showground Road, Tamworth, NSW. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Nov. 30, 2019