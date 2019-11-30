Home
Kerry Anne (Ford) CANNON

Kerry Anne (Ford) CANNON Notice
CANNON, Kerry Anne (née Ford) Passed away peacefully at Nioka Thursday the 28th of November, 2019 Surrounded by loving family after a courageous battle Aged 71 years Dearly loved Wife of Robert. Amazing dearly loved Mother & Mother in law to Tania & Brett, Jason & Karan. Adored Nanny of Emily, Hannah, Josephine, Cameron & Lachlan. Special Sister & Sister in law to Toni & Ken, Sue (dec) & Mark. Adored Aunty & Friend to many. ~ Forever in our hearts ~ Relatives and friends of the late Kerry Cannon are respectfully invited to attend her Funeral Service at 2.00pm, Friday 6th December 2019 at St Nicholas' Catholic Church, Corner of Marius & White Streets Tamworth. Thence for Burial in the Tamworth City Council Lawn Cemetery, Showground Road, Tamworth, NSW. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Nov. 30, 2019
