Home
Services
Shaun Hamilton Funerals (Tamworth)
125 Marius Street
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6746 2222
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
4:00 PM
St. Peter's Anglican Church
Cnr. Kathleen & Vera Streets
South Tamworth
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth BRECHIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth John "Pa" BRECHIN

Add a Memory
Kenneth John "Pa" BRECHIN Notice
BRECHIN, Kenneth John "Pa" Peacefully at home 13th December, 2019 Much loved husband of Carol. Dearly loved father, father-in-law, grandfather and great grandfather of his families. Aged 87 Years Following a private cremation, the family and friends of KENNETH are warmly invited to attend a Memorial Service to be held in St. Peter's Anglican Church, Cnr. Kathleen & Vera Streets, South Tamworth commencing at 4.00pm, Friday 20th December, 2019. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -