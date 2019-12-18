|
|
BRECHIN, Kenneth John "Pa" Peacefully at home 13th December, 2019 Much loved husband of Carol. Dearly loved father, father-in-law, grandfather and great grandfather of his families. Aged 87 Years Following a private cremation, the family and friends of KENNETH are warmly invited to attend a Memorial Service to be held in St. Peter's Anglican Church, Cnr. Kathleen & Vera Streets, South Tamworth commencing at 4.00pm, Friday 20th December, 2019. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Dec. 18, 2019