Kenneth Charles "Ken" JOHNSON

Kenneth Charles "Ken" JOHNSON Notice
JOHNSON, Kenneth Charles "Ken" Passed away peacefully at Jim Holme Lodge, Kootingal 11th August, 2019 Loved Husband of Colleen (dec'd). Loving father and father-in-law of Kerrie & Noel, Debra & Roy, Mark & Donna, Stephen & Kerrie and Karen & Shane. Pop and "Old Pop" to their families. In His 95th Year The family and friends of KEN are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Crematorium, 1040 Gunnedah Road Tamworth commencing at 10.30am Friday 16th August, 2019. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Aug. 14, 2019
