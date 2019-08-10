|
ASBURY, Kenneth Died peacefully Tuesday 6th of August, 2019 In Bupa Aged Care, New Farm QLD Aged 87 years Dearly loved husband of Jeanette Anne Asbury (dec). Loving father of Keith (dec) & Alison. ~ Coming home to rest ~ Relatives and friends of the late Kenneth Asbury are respectfully invited to attend his funeral on Wednesday 14th August 2019 at 10.00am at The Alston Memorial Chapel, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth NSW. Thence for burial in the adjoining Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Aug. 10, 2019