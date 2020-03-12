|
WILKINSON, Ken Passed peacefully on Saturday 7th of March, 2020 Aged 83 years Dearly loved husband of Elaine (dec). Loving father of Larry, Glen, Tony and Trina. Adored father-in-law and grandfather of their families. Relatives and friends of the late Ken Wilkinson (of Bendemeer) are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. A service will commence at 11:30am on Friday 13th March, 2020 in the Alston Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Mar. 12, 2020