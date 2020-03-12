Home
Burke & Hamilton Funerals
45 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6765 3999
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:30 AM
Alston Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens,
1040 Gunnedah Road,
Tamworth
WILKINSON, Ken Passed peacefully on Saturday 7th of March, 2020 Aged 83 years Dearly loved husband of Elaine (dec). Loving father of Larry, Glen, Tony and Trina. Adored father-in-law and grandfather of their families. Relatives and friends of the late Ken Wilkinson (of Bendemeer) are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. A service will commence at 11:30am on Friday 13th March, 2020 in the Alston Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Mar. 12, 2020
