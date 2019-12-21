Home
Burke & Hamilton Funerals
45 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6765 3999
Service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Alston Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens
1040 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth
View Map
Keith JAMIESON

Keith JAMIESON Notice
JAMIESON, Keith Died peacefully Monday, the 16th of December, 2019 Aged 93 years Dearly loved husband of Bernice. Loving father of Marilyn, Don and Les. He will be sadly missed by all his family. Relatives and friends of the late Keith Jamieson are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. The service is appointed to commence at 10.00am Monday the 23rd of December, 2019 in the Alston Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Thence for cremation. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-03 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Dec. 21, 2019
