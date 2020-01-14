Home
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Pullen Chapel
3-7 Prince Street
Grafton
Keith (Emu) HAMLIN

Keith (Emu) HAMLIN Notice
HAMLIN, Keith (Emu) Passed away peacefully, At home on 10th January 2020 Formerly of Tamworth Late of Grafton Adored husband of Elizabeth (Liz). Father and father-in-law of Keith and Toni, Kevin and Cassandra, Michelle, Jeremy and Leanne, and Christian and Jodi. Treasured poppy Keith of Sam, Max, Olivia, Toby, Eaden, Erika, Hunter, Liam, Kristy, Olivia, Emily, Zaid, and Cullen. 'The flathead in the Clarence can breathe a sigh of relief today' Relatives and friends of the late Emu Hamlin are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service to be held at Pullen Chapel, 3-7 Prince Street Grafton, on Thursday 16th January 2020, commencing at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on the day towards Grafton Palliative Care.
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Jan. 14, 2020
