Shaun Hamilton Funerals (Tamworth)
125 Marius Street
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6746 2222
NORMAN, Keith Franklyn Passed away suddenly while travelling 1st October 2019 Dearly loved husband of Aletia. Much loved father and father-in-law of Michael & Ilona, David & Leanne, Andrew & Connie and Kellie. Adored Poppy of James, Cameron & Matthew, Zac, Billi & Alivia and Alfred & Primrose. Aged 72 years The family and friends of KEITH are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held in the Edlen Chapel, 111-127 Wandobah Road, Gunnedah commencing at 11.00am, Wednesday 16th October, 2019 and will be followed by interment in the Gunnedah Memorial Park Lawn Cemetery. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Oct. 12, 2019
