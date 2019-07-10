|
DEWSBURY, Keith Allen Passed away peacefully Friday 5th July, 2019 Dearly loved husband of Patricia (dec'd). Father of David, Stephen, Peter, Louise, Allison & Suzanne. Brother of Ruth and Grandfather of 14 and Great Grandfather of 7. Aged 86 Years Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Thanksgiving for Keith's life, to be celebrated in Mary, Help of Christians Catholic Church, Hillvue Road, South Tamworth commencing at 10.30am, Tuesday 16th July, 2019. Following the Mass the cortege will proceed to the Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Followed by a gathering at the Church Hall to celebrate the wonderful life of Keith. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader from July 10 to July 15, 2019