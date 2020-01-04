|
CREANOR, Kaye Naomi Peacefully at Nioka Tamworth Hospital 2nd January, 2020 Much loved wife of Ewie. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Billy & Dianne, Tony & Gail, Joanna & Gary and Jenette & Mark. Loved "Nanma" of their families. Aged 75 Years The family and friends of KAYE are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held in the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Crematorium, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth commencing at 2.00pm, Tuesday 7th January, 2020. By request, no flowers. Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to The Friends of Nioka. A Donations Box will be available at the Chapel. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Jan. 4, 2020