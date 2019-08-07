Home
SWAN, Kay Margaret (Nee Dryden and Kelly) Peacefully at Tamworth Hospital 4th August, 2019 Late of Victoria Street, Tamworth Devoted wife of Bob (Robert) (dec'd). Aged 83 Years The family and friends of KAY are warmly invited to attend her Graveside Funeral Service to be held at the Walcha General Cemetery, Walcha commencing at 10.30am, Thursday 8th August, 2019. By request no flowers. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to The Cancer Council. A Donations Box will be available at the Service. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Aug. 7, 2019
