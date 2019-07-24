Home
Services
Lightfoot & Co.
Lot 10, Wondobah Road
Gunnedah, New South Wales 2380
6742 0154
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen BRITTEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Mary "Kay" BRITTEN

Add a Memory
Kathleen Mary "Kay" BRITTEN Notice
BRITTEN, Kathleen Mary "Kay" nee' Oram Died peacefully on Sunday 21st July 2019 at McAuley Hostel Gunnedah formally of Breeza Aged 99 years Dearly loved wife of the late Peter Britten. Kerrie, Philippa, Nerida & Jeff would like to invite family and friends to a celebration of Kay's life. The Funeral Service will commence at 11:00am on Thursday 25th July 2019 in the Edlen Chapel, 111-127 Wandobah Road, Gunnedah, thence for cremation in the Lightfoot & Co Crematorium. In lieu of flowers donations to Cure Cancer can be made at the service. LIGHTFOOT & CO. FUNERALS FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12040-01 Funeral Directors of Gunnedah and the North West Phone 02 6742 0154 www.lightfootfunerals.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.