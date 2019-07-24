|
BRITTEN, Kathleen Mary "Kay" nee' Oram Died peacefully on Sunday 21st July 2019 at McAuley Hostel Gunnedah formally of Breeza Aged 99 years Dearly loved wife of the late Peter Britten. Kerrie, Philippa, Nerida & Jeff would like to invite family and friends to a celebration of Kay's life. The Funeral Service will commence at 11:00am on Thursday 25th July 2019 in the Edlen Chapel, 111-127 Wandobah Road, Gunnedah, thence for cremation in the Lightfoot & Co Crematorium. In lieu of flowers donations to Cure Cancer can be made at the service. LIGHTFOOT & CO. FUNERALS FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12040-01 Funeral Directors of Gunnedah and the North West Phone 02 6742 0154 www.lightfootfunerals.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on July 24, 2019