|
|
MORRIS, Kathleen Elsie (Kay) Passed away peacefully at home with her loved ones by her side on Monday, 29th July, 2019 Aged 96 years Loved by husbands Keith and Bill (both dec). Adored mother of David, Peter, Katrina,Timothy and their families. "Happy attire to be worn" Relatives and friends of the late Kay Morris are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service, commencing at 10.30am, Tuesday, 6th August, 2019, in St John's Anglican Church, Carthage Street, Tamworth, thence for Private Cremation. Donations to Child Flight in lieu of flowers would be appreciated. A donation box will be available at the Church. Bevan Douglas Funerals Funeral Directors Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-3 1040 Gunnedah Rd, Tamworth - (02) 6760 7471 www.bevandouglasfunerals.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Aug. 3, 2019