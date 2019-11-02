Home
Shaun Hamilton Funerals (Tamworth)
125 Marius Street
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6746 2222
DEMERY, Kathleen Elizabeth "Kath" Passed away peacefully at Cottage Homes, Tamworth Aged 95 Years Kath's Funeral Service will be held in the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth commencing at 10.30am, Thursday 7th November, 2019 and will be followed by interment in the adjoining Memorial Gardens. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd



logo
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Nov. 2, 2019
