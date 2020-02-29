Home
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Following Services
Kathleen CARTER


1936 - 2020
Kathleen CARTER Notice
CARTER, Kathleen Died peacefully Wednesday, 26th February, 2020 Aged 84 years Will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Relatives and friends of the late Kath Carter are respectfully invited to attend her funeral. The cortege will leave St Paul's Anglican Church, Church Street, Tamworth after a Funeral service appointed to commence at 11.00am Monday, 2nd of March, 2020.Thence for interment at Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The , a donation box will be available at the service.



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Feb. 29, 2020
