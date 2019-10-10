Kate Slater Passed away on the 7TH October 2019 Late of Tamworth Aged 80 Years Loved daughter of Coral and Dick Nott (deceased). Loving mother of Paul Wilson and Tania Wilson. Mother-in-law to Francis and David. Loved Grandmother and Great Grandmother of their children. Relatives and Friends of the late Kate Slater are respectfully invited to attend her graveside funeral service which will be held at Narrabri Lawn Cemetery. With the service commencing at 11.00 am on Friday 11 TH October. God has her in his keeping, we have her in our hearts In the caring hands of Logan Funerals Funeral Directors of Narrabri Ph 0429 937 847 www.logansfunerals.com Member of NSW FDA