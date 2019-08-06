|
|
Mr FLANNERY, Justin David Late of Manilla (NSW) Passed into God's care 2nd August 2019 Aged 90 years Beloved Husband of Robyne (dec). Much loved Father of Donna-Marie, Simon, Jane, Amanda and Samantha. Brother of Noreen, Maurice (dec), Paul (dec), Betty, and John (dec). Family and Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass at St Joseph's Catholic Church, 624 Oxley Road, Corinda, on FRIDAY, 9th August, at 9am., followed by burial at Centenary Memorial Gardens, Sumner. KENMORE - (07) 3144 1654
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Aug. 6, 2019