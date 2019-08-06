Home
More Obituaries for Justin FLANNERY
Justin David FLANNERY

Justin David FLANNERY Notice
Mr FLANNERY, Justin David Late of Manilla (NSW) Passed into God's care 2nd August 2019 Aged 90 years Beloved Husband of Robyne (dec). Much loved Father of Donna-Marie, Simon, Jane, Amanda and Samantha. Brother of Noreen, Maurice (dec), Paul (dec), Betty, and John (dec). Family and Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass at St Joseph's Catholic Church, 624 Oxley Road, Corinda, on FRIDAY, 9th August, at 9am., followed by burial at Centenary Memorial Gardens, Sumner. KENMORE - (07) 3144 1654



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Aug. 6, 2019
