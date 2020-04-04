|
COLLINS, June Marie Formally of Tamworth Passed away peacefully at Gold Coast Private Hospital on Tuesday 17th March 2020 Aged 85 years Dearly loved wife of Francis (dec). Adored mother and mother-in-law of Louise & Gerry (dec) O'Reilly and Mark & Karen Collins. Treasured grandmother, great grandmother. Loved sister and aunty to their familes. As per June's wishes, a private graveside funeral service was held at Lincoln Grove Memorial Cemetery, Tamworth Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Apr. 4, 2020