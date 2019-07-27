|
|
WILLOUGHBY (Nee: Emery) June Lillian Late of Elermore Vale
Passed peacefully
23rd July 2019
Aged 85 Years
Dearly loved wife of The Late Neville Willoughby. Loving mother and mother-in-law to Kerry, Wayne and Madiie. Adored grandmother and great grandmother of their families. Dear sister of Lydia.
The family and friends of June are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris Street, Wallsend this Thursday 1st August 2019 service commencing 12noon.
'Forever Loved'
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on July 27, 2019