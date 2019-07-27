Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for June WILLOUGHBY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Lillian WILLOUGHBY

Add a Memory
June Lillian WILLOUGHBY Notice
WILLOUGHBY (Nee: Emery) June Lillian Late of Elermore Vale

Passed peacefully

23rd July 2019

Aged 85 Years



Dearly loved wife of The Late Neville Willoughby. Loving mother and mother-in-law to Kerry, Wayne and Madiie. Adored grandmother and great grandmother of their families. Dear sister of Lydia.



The family and friends of June are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris Street, Wallsend this Thursday 1st August 2019 service commencing 12noon.



'Forever Loved'



logo
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.