|
|
BARNETT, June Peacefully at Tamworth Hospital after a short illness 3rd December, 2019 Late of Quirindi Dearly loved wife of Neville (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ron & Judy and Kevin (dec'd) & Judith. Loved Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Great Great Grandmother of their families. Aged 89 Years The family and friends of JUNE are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Crematorium, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth commencing at 10.30am, Monday 9th December, 2019. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Dec. 7, 2019