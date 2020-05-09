Home
Judith Elaine WATTS


1929 - 2020
Judith Elaine WATTS Notice
WATTS, Judith Elaine Died peacefully Wednesday 29th of April, 2020. Aged 91 years Dearly loved Wife of Reginald (dec) Loving Mother to Nicholas, Stephen & Richard. Beloved Grandmother & adored Great Grandmother. ~ Forever In Our Hearts ~ Due to the current regulations, a private family Service will celebrate the life of the late Judith Watts at The Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on May 9, 2020
