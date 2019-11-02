|
|
LAMEY, Judith Elaine "Elaine" Passed away peacefully at Tamworth Hospital 29th October, 2019 Late of Manilla and formerly of Inverell, Moree & Goondiwindi Much loved and loving wife of Bruce. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Christopher (Critter) & Katrina and Peter. Adored Grandma of Sam and Anna. Aged 79 Years The family and friends of ELAINE are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Crematorium, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth commencing at 10.30am, Wednesday 6th November, 2019. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
