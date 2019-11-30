Home
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St John's Anglican Church
Carthage Street
Tamworth
View Map
THIBAULT, Joyce Died peacefully Tuesday, 26th of November, 2019 Aged 93 years Dearly loved Wife of Noel (dec). Loving Mother to Warren (dec) & Audrey, Paul & Deanne, Julie & Gerard, Elayne & Richard. Beloved Nan of Monique, Simon, Marcus (dec), Nathan (dec), Christopher, Fiona, Dominique, Sam & Emma. Adored Great-Nan to Saffron, Keivian & Deagan, Remy & Isla. ~ Will be dearly missed ~ Relatives and friends of the late Joyce Thibault are warmly invited to attend her funeral service scheduled to commence at 11.00am on Friday 6th December 2019 at St John's Anglican Church, Carthage Street, Tamworth. Thence for Burial in the Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road Tamworth. Our family wishes to thank the nursing staff and carers at Freedom Village (AVEO) Tamworth, for the wonderful care you gave to Joyce over the past 5 years. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth (02) 6765 3999 www.burkeanddouglas.com.au



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Nov. 30, 2019
