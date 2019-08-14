|
MOORE, Joyce Peacefully at BUPA, Tamworth 12th August, 2019 Dearly loved wife of Ross (dec'd). Much loved mother of Robert, Kerrie-Anne (dec'd), Judith and Graham. Loved mother-in-law of Sergio. Dearly loved Nan of Simone, Nicholas, Johnathan, Joshua & Adrianna (dec'd). Aged 91 Years The family and friends of the Late Mrs. Joyce Moore are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in St. Paul's Anglican Church, 18 Church Street, West Tamworth commencing at 10.30am, Monday 19th August 2019. Following the Service the cortege will proceed to the Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader from Aug. 14 to Aug. 19, 2019