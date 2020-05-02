Home
Joyce Mary DUFFY


1935 - 2020
Joyce Mary DUFFY Notice
DUFFY, Joyce Mary Passed away peacefully at Nazareth Care, Tamworth 28th April, 2020 Aged 85 Years Dearly loved wife of Brian. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Steven & Joy, Guy & Lillyann and Jenny & Jeff. Adored Nan of 11 and Great Nan of 14. Very special sister to her 11 brothers and sisters. Due to the current Government Regulations, a private service will be held. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on May 2, 2020
