DUFFY, Joyce Mary Passed away peacefully at Nazareth Care, Tamworth 28th April, 2020 Aged 85 Years Dearly loved wife of Brian. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Steven & Joy, Guy & Lillyann and Jenny & Jeff. Adored Nan of 11 and Great Nan of 14. Very special sister to her 11 brothers and sisters. Due to the current Government Regulations, a private service will be held. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on May 2, 2020