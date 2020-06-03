Home
Shaun Hamilton Funerals (Tamworth)
125 Marius Street
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6746 2222
Joyce Margaret HENNESSEY


1921 - 2020
Joyce Margaret HENNESSEY Notice
HENNESSEY, Joyce Margaret Peacefully at Nazareth Care, Tamworth 31st May, 2020 Aged 99 Years Dearly loved wife of Phil (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Bob & Bev and Yvonne & Reg. Loved grandmother of 10, great grandmother of 30 and great great grandmother of 12. Only surviving foundation member of the West Tamworth Women's Bowling Club. Due to the current Government Regulations, a private service will be held. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on June 3, 2020
